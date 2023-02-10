MONO share video for gentle new single Silent Embrace

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Japanese post-rockers MONO will release the Heaven Vol. 1 EP in March

(Image credit: Press)

Japanese instrumental post-rockers MONO have shared a visualiser video for their haunting and atmospheric new single Silent Embrace, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's taken from the band's upcoming three-track EP Heaven, Vol. I, which will be released through Pelagic Records on. March 24

“Time passed and we became adults," the band say of Silent Embrace. "Life is like climbing and descending many steep mountains, but the reason we're still able to continue walking is because of our loved ones, colleagues, friends and family who quietly stand by us and giving us courage and strength. We wanted to express our gratitude with this song.”

Heaven, Vol. I was recorded by Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto at his home studio in Japan (with drums recorded by Amak Golden at Golden Hive Studio in Prague) – and mixed by Rafael Anton Irisarri and Jeremy deVine at Black Knoll Studio in New York – Heaven Vol. 1 finds MONO at their most hopeful and cinematic.

Pre-order Heaven, Vol. I.

