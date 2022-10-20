Molybaron drop video for brand new single Vampires

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron will release their new album next year

(Image credit: Molybaron)

French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron have released a video for their brand new single Vampires, which you can watch in full below.

Vampires is the first new music from the quartet since they reissued their second album The Mutiny through brand new label InsideOut Music in 2021.

"I’m delighted to announce the release of our new track and music video for Vampires," says singer Gary Kelly of the new music. "The pandemic caused a warped sense of time for all of us and it really feels like an eternity since our last release… but finally, we’re back.   

Vampires is a fast-paced, energetic track that embodies what I believe are the best elements of Molybaron - melody, big guitar riffs, pumping bass. We can’t wait to play it live!” 

Molybaron are currently working on a new album and touring activities for 2023. 

Get Vampires.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.