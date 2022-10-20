Molybaron drop video for brand new single Vampires

French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron have released a video for their brand new single Vampires, which you can watch in full below.

Vampires is the first new music from the quartet since they reissued their second album The Mutiny through brand new label InsideOut Music in 2021.

"I’m delighted to announce the release of our new track and music video for Vampires," says singer Gary Kelly of the new music. "The pandemic caused a warped sense of time for all of us and it really feels like an eternity since our last release… but finally, we’re back.

“Vampires is a fast-paced, energetic track that embodies what I believe are the best elements of Molybaron - melody, big guitar riffs, pumping bass. We can’t wait to play it live!”

Molybaron are currently working on a new album and touring activities for 2023.

Get Vampires.