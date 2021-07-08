French/Irish proggers Molybaron sign worldwide deal with InsideOut Music

French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron have signed a worldwide deal with InsideOut Music/Sony Music Entertainment!

The quartet - Gary Kelly (guitar/vocals), Steven Andre (guitar), Sébastien de Saint-Angel (bass), Camille Greneron (drums ) have released two albums, the self-titled Molybaron (2018) and The Mutiny (2021). They have a sound described as being influenced by Tool, Mastodon, Gojira and Muse.

"We’re over the moon," the band declare of the new deal. "Every kid who picks up a guitar dreams of joining a big label one day and after six years of hard grind, we’ve finally done it! We want to give a massive thanks to our formidable manager Richard Gamba (Sphere Manage), who saw something special in this band and made this deal possible. We are so excited about our future together!

"To Thomas Waber and InsideOut Music for putting his trust and faith in us. To our publisher Nicolas Ramaget (Editions Hurlantes), for his tireless support and counsel. But of course, none of this could happen without the unbreakable support and belief of our families, friends and our fans! Thank you all and let’s get to work!”

The band are working on their first album for their new label. You can check out the video for Animals from Mutiny below.