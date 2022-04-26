Mogwai release video for sweeping, epic new song Boltfor

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have released a video for a brand new song Boltfor, in the run up to the quartet's headline appearance at London's Alexandra Palace on May 27, the band's largest ever UK headline performance.

Boltfor was recorded during sessions for the band's No. 1 album As The Love Continues. It was recorded at Vada Studio’s and then completed at the band’s very own Castle Of Doom studios in March 2022, while the new video, which you can watch below, was directed by Sam Wiehl, who also directed the band's video for Ritchie Sacramento.

“"The video is a visual metaphor for the constant movement in life and the unceasing urge to move forward as individuals... in the form of a metaphysical road movie," says Wiehl.

Mogwai will tour Europe before returning to for the Alexandra Palace show, and will also headline Bluedot and Connect festivals in the summer, alongside appearances at festivals across Europe.

Mogwai guitarist and founding member Stuart Braithwaite recently announced that he will release memoir Spaceships Over Glasgow: Mogwai And Misspent Youth though publishers White Rabbit on September 1.

