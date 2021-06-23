Mogwai announce Alexandra Palace headline show for 2022

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have announced they will headline London's Alexandra Palace on February 25 2022.

It is the band’s largest UK headline show in support of their UK number 1 album, As The Love Continues, their tenth studio album released earlier this year on the band's 25th anniversary.

Pre-sale tickets for the show are available to subscribers of Mogwai’s mailing list from June 23 at 9am, with venue pre-sale on June 24 at 9am and then general sale going live on June 25 at 9AM. The show is Mogwai’s first London headline show since 2017. Before then, they play a sold out hometown show at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on 7 November 2021; the band have also been announced for Primavera Sound Festival 2022 and Release Athens next summer.

Register for Alexandra Palace pre-show tickets.