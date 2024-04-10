Midas Fall share live video for In The Morning We'll Be Someone Else

Prog Award-winning self-style Scottish 'misery prog' trio Midas Fall have shared a new live video of the band performing In the Morning We'll be Someone Else, filmed at Venice of the North studio in Glasgow, which you can watch below.

The original version of the song is taken from the band's Cold Waves Divide Us, their first new album for six years, and which they released through Monotreme Records back in March.

"This album is a heavier and bigger experience than the last album", says vocalist Elizabeth Heaton. "We kept the atmospheric strings and 80s synths of Evaporate but wanted to add heavier layered elements, to represent more what we sound like live."

The band have also announced a run of live dates in Germany in April, which will be followed by two UK dates for May, including an appearance at London's Portals Festival.

Midas Fall tour dates:

Apr16: GER Munich Sunny Red Club

Apr 17: GER Dresden Polimagie Festival

Apr 18: GER Karlsruhe Kohi

Apr 19: GER Neunkirchen Stummsche Reithalle

Apr 20: GER Osnabrück Pop Salon Festival

May 26: UK London Portals Festival at EartH

May 27: UK York The Fulford Arms

Get tickets.