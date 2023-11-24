Midas Fall to release first new album for six years

Prog Award winning Scottish post-rock trio Midas Fall have announced that they will release Cold Waves Divide Us, their first new album for six years, through Monotreme Records on March 8.

At the same time the band have shared a video for the haunting and mesmeric title track, which you can watch below.

Cold Waves Divide Us, the follow-up to the band's 2018 Evaporate album and the band's fifth overall, is the first studio album Midas Fall have recorded as a trio, with Michael Hamilton joining founding members Elizabeth Heaton and Rowan Burn.

“This album is a heavier and bigger experience than the last album”, says Heaton. “We kept the atmospheric strings and 80s synths of Evaporate but wanted to add heavier layered elements, to represent more what we sound like live.”

The dark sci-fi themed video for the title track has been directed by Sharon Ritossa and Gabriele Ottino of Riot Studio.

"We aimed to imbue this music video with the ambiance of a dystopian jungle," explains Ottino. "Nature is genetically altered by the virus of a hypercapitalist and hyerproductive civilization, where technology begins to gain consciousness. Instead of annihilating humans and plants, it opts to adapt and modify itself to exist within the bodies and limbs of those who have survived Earth’s catastrophes. No one perishes, no one lives as they did before; everything undergoes transformation."

Cold Waves Divide Us will be released digitally, as well as on CD and a limited pressing of 500 LPs on 180 g vinyl (150 black, 350 clear with orange and black splatter). The first 50 physical pre-orders from the Monotreme Records web shop will also receive a limited edition printed A5 booklet with images of handwritten lyrics drafts and drawings from Elizabeth Heaton.

Pre-order Cold Waves Divide Us.

The trio have the following live dates booked:

Dec 3: UK Glasgow The Prog Before Christmas

Mar 16: GER Munich Sunny Red Club

Mar 17: GER Dresden Polimagie Festival

Mar 18: GER Karlsruhe Kohi

Mar 19: GER Neunkirchen Stummsche Reithalle

Mar 20: GER Osnabrück Pop Salon Festival

May 26: UK London Portals Festival, EartH

(Image credit: Monotreme Records)

Midas Fall: Cold Waves Divide Us

1. In the Morning We'll Be Someone Else

2. I Am Wrong

3. Salt

4. In This Avalanche

5. Point of Diminishing Return

6. Monsters

7. Atrophy

8. Cold Waves Divide Us

9. Little Wooden Boxes

10. Mute