Mick Mars shares Corabi audio snippets

Mick Mars has shared audio snippets of two tracks he recorded with former Motley Crue bandmate John Corabi.

The guitarist last month posted an image from Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, saying: “What a great great time I’m having creating new, fresh, greasy loud-ass, slamming music.”

Now he’s unveiled short clips of a pair of tracks, called Gimme Blood and Shake The Cage. Hear them below.

Crue wrapped up their Final Tour on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles and since then, Mars has been at work on his own project. He said last year that he planned to work with Corabi again.

Corabi replaced Vince Neil in Motley Crue in 1992 and performed on their self-titled 1994 album, but was ousted on the original singer’s return in 1997.