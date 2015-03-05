Motley Mars aims to work with Corabi again

Former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi says he’s preparing to work with guitarist Mick Mars again.

He reports that the pair will start writing songs together once Crue’s farewell tour is completed at the end of the year.

Corabi – who replaced Vince Neil in 1992 but was ousted on the original singer’s return four years later – tells Do You Know Jack: “A lot of people already know about it. Mick and I have had some discussions about possibly going in and doing a record, and maybe going out and doing some shows.

“I was just talking to him the other day. So we’ll see how that works out.”

The singer says his abilities as a guitarist may have offered Mars additional opportunities while the pair worked together in Crue. “He had the freedom to just be the lead player, and i was able to cover up and do whatever rhythms he asked. I think he enjoyed it.”

Corabi has most recently been working as a solo artist. Neil recently admitted the band “choke up” on occasions while performing last track Home Sweet Home at their farewell shows. They play the Download festival at Donington on July 12-14.