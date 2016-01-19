Mick Mars in the studio with John Corabi

Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars is back in the studio working on his solo album with former bandmate John Corabi.

Crue wrapped up their Final Tour on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles and since then, Mars has been at work on his own project. He said last year that he planned to work with Corabi again and he has since posted an update on his Facebook picture.

He is recording at Blackbird Studio, in Nashville, Tennessee, and has posted an image of himself and Corabi at the desk.

Mars says: “What a great great time I’m having creating new, fresh, greasy loud-ass, slamming music.”

A second image shows the pair recording vocals, with the caption: “Screaming at an innocent mike can be exhilarating.”

Corabi replaced Vince Neil in Motley Crue in 1992 but was ousted on the original singer’s return four years later.