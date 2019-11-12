Mick Fleetwood and friends to celebrate the music of Peter Green at special show

Mick Fleetwood has announced a special show in 2020 to celebrate the music of Peter Green and the early years of Fleetwood Mac.

The concert will take place on February 25 at the London Palladium and will see Fleetwood joined onstage by a raft of musicians including former Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Johnny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, John Mayall, Zak Starkey, Bill Wyman and his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Fleetwood says: “The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognise the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

“Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.”

Tickets for the concert will go on general sale this coming Friday (November 15) through Ticketmaster, with a donation from the show going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.