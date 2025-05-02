Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and Soundgarden members have been added to Black Sabbath’s farewell show, Sharon Osbourne reveals

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

The legends will join Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses and other rock/metal stars at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5

Steven Tyler in 2025 and Soundgarden in 2012
(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler and the surviving members of Soundgarden have been added to the bill for Black Sabbath’s farewell show.

The news comes from Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne’s wife/manager Sharon via a new interview with The Guardian.

The feature also contains a quote from Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who’s the ‘musical director’ for the event taking place at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5, saying that there are still “some pretty great surprises that are not posted anywhere”.

The two additions add to what was already one of the most star-studded hard rock/heavy metal lineups of all time. The event, promoted as Back To The Beginning, will feature the last sets from both Sabbath and Ozzy, who’s sustained a successful solo career since 1979.

Previously announced as support acts were Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Anthrax, Gojira and many, many more. There will also be a ‘supergroup’ featuring Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost) and others. Famed actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game Of Thrones, A Minecraft Movie) will compere.

The confirmation of Tyler’s appearance at Back To The Beginning comes several months after the news that Aerosmith will be retiring from touring, in large part due to the strain Tyler’s voice was under following an injury.

The classic rock legends said in a statement in August: “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.”

Soundgarden’s singer/guitarist Chris Cornell died by suicide in May 2017, aged 52. The remaining members – guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd – have reunited multiple times since his death. In 2019, they hosted a tribute concert featuring performances by members of Audioslave, Alice In Chains, Foo Fighters and more.

In the Guardian feature, Ozzy, Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler talk about the process of reuniting the band’s classic lineup, who haven’t appeared on stage together since 2005. Iommi reveals that he was the last member to be convinced to come back, but came around to the idea when he found out all Back To The Beginning proceeds will go to charity.

“I’m the one that said, ‘I don’t know if we should do it,’” he admits, “because we did a farewell tour [from 2016 to 2017] and I didn’t want to get into that thing like all the other bands are doing, saying it’s the last tour and then reappearing again. But I’ve been convinced, because we’re doing it for a reason.”

See the latest poster for Back To The Beginning below:

Updated 2025 Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster

(Image credit: Live Nation)
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer

Official Lemmy statue to be unveiled - and you can be there

Former Possessed guitarist killed by police in California after gun battle outside his home

"As a document of four hungry musicians working in common cause, this stands as Pink Floyd's best live album": Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII shines new light on a counterculture classic
See more latest
Most Popular
An artist&#039;s impression of the Lemmy statue
Official Lemmy statue to be unveiled - and you can be there
Wolfgang Van Halen publicity photo
Mammoth return with horror-themed video starring Danny Trejo, Slash, Valerie Bertinelli and multiple zombie flesh-eaters
Possessed with guitarist Brian Montana
Former Possessed guitarist killed by police in California after gun battle outside his home
Green Day
"We were hoping to get as big as Fugazi. So it was really exciting and really frightening." Billie Joe Armstrong looks back on Green Day's "out of control" rocket ride to success, as his band celebrate getting star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Bob Geldof and Midge Ure at Wembley, May 1, 2025
"It better not be s**t!" Producer reveals Bob Geldof's words of warning ahead of the recording of new album from the cast of Live Aid musical Just For One Day
Black Sabbath, 2012
"I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off'." Ozzy Osbourne says he will "do the best I can" at Black Sabbath's farewell show, admits that fans will only be getting a "sample" of his solo career and Sabbath's catalogue
Jethro Tull
"A bunch of old guys having fun!" Jethro Tull announce The Curiosity Tour for April and May 2026
Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 and Sammy Hagar in 2025
Ozzy Osbourne will only sing five solo songs at his final show this summer, support act Sammy Hagar reports
Bruce Dickinson performing live in 2024
“I’ve been in the demo studio for the last three weeks”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has 18 songs ready for new solo album, will record it “early next year”
Rose Tattoo publicity photo
"We have achieved what we set out to achieve": Aussie rock legends Rose Tattoo will play their final ever show next year