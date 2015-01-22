Mew reveal album release date and UK tour

Mew will release their sixth album in April – and they’ve confirmed three UK dates as part of a European tour.

The Danish alternative rockers release +- on April 27. It is the follow-up to 2009’s No More Stories. And the band will play dates in Glasgow, London and Manchester in May.

Mew have made one of the tracks from the album, Satellites, available to stream and detailed a number of album bundles available for pre-order.

May 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 19: Manchester Ritz

May 20: London Roundhouse