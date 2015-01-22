Trending

Mew reveal album release date and UK tour

  

Danish alternative rockers issue +- in April before shows in Glasgow, London and Manchester

Mew will release their sixth album in April – and they’ve confirmed three UK dates as part of a European tour.

The Danish alternative rockers release +- on April 27. It is the follow-up to 2009’s No More Stories. And the band will play dates in Glasgow, London and Manchester in May.

Mew have made one of the tracks from the album, Satellites, available to stream and detailed a number of album bundles available for pre-order.

UK dates

May 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 19: Manchester Ritz

May 20: London Roundhouse