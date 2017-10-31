Metallica share live footage of Harvester Of Sorrow from Glasgow

Metallica have shared a video of their performance of Harvester Of Sorrow from their show in Glasgow, Scotland, last week.
The band played the …And Justice For All track at the city’s SSE Hydro last Thursday (October 26) as part of the UK leg of their WorldWired tour in support of their latest studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.
The run of shows in the country also included sets in London, Manchester and Birmingham. They’ll now head to mainland Europe for further live dates in Belgium, before returning to the road in 2018.
Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below.
Metallica are gearing up to launch their Master Of Puppets box set, which is set to arrive on November 10 via their Blackened Recordings label.
It’ll be available in various formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges – and is now available for pre-order.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
