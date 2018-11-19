Metallica donate $100,000 to California wildfire relief efforts

Metallica have donated $100,000 from their All Within My Hands foundation to ongoing relief efforts in California.

The state has been ravaged by deadly wildfires, which have claimed the lives of 77 people with more than 1200 currently missing.

Metallica say: “Sadly once again communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wildfires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state.

“All Within My Hands has made a $50,000 donation each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation; both agencies provide service to victims at evacuation centres and other much needed relief.

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps.”

Meanwhile, the band have released a video for their acoustic version of All Within My Hands which was filmed at their benefit show earlier this month in San Francisco, which was organised to raise money for the charity.

Check it out below.

Last week, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl cooked barbecue for firefighters at Los Angeles’ County Fire Station 68 to thank them for their efforts in tackling the blazes.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany