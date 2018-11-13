Dave Grohl cooks up a barbecue to thank Californian firefighters

Dave Grohl lived up to his ‘nicest man in rock' tag by cooking up some barbecue for firefighters in California this week.

Emergency services have been working tirelessly to try and snuff out the deadly wildfires that have left 42 people dead and 228 missing.

The big-hearted Foo Fighters leader visited firefighters at Los Angeles’ County Fire Station 68, which serves the cities of Calabasas and Hidden Hills yesterday, and treated them to some of his recently launched Backbeat BBQ to thank them for their efforts.

The Fire Station later posted a picture of some of the firefighters with Grohl to thank him for the gesture, reporting that the food was excellent.

Yesterday, it emerged that both Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and Neil Young has lost their homes in the fires, while Tool’s Adam Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea had to be evacuated from their homes.

According to reports, more than 7000 properties and buildings have been destroyed, while another 15,000 are still at risk from the flames.