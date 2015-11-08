Metal Allegiance release Scars lyric video

Metal Allegiance have released a lyric video for their track, Scars.

It features Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia and Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda. Hear it below.

It’s the latest track lifted from the metal collective’s debut album, which was released in September featuring core members David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick and Mike Portnoy.

Skolnick tells Billboard: “The lyrics are a lament on modern times, with the male voice representing an honest person at their wit’s end, scarred by all the falseness and deception he’s encountered in life, and dismayed at the negative impact of human behaviour on a global scale.

“He’s balanced by the female voice. She appears as a soothing angelic presence, offering hope and a reminder to stay strong.”

Scabbia adds: “The love we all have for music and what we do for a living, added to the fact that we cherish our friendship, created an even bigger explosive factor that will blow your minds.”

They previously issued Can’t Kill The Devil, Dying Song, Gift Of Pain, We Rock and Pledge Of Allegiance. Metal Allegiance will play a handful of shows this winter, including a New Year’s Eve performance at Amityville’s Revolution.

Dec 31: Amityville Revolution, NY

Jan 23: Brisbane Soundwave Festival, Australia

Jan 24: Sydney Soundwave Festival, Australia

Jan 26: Melbourne Soundwave Festival, Australia

Metal Allegiance tracklist

Gift Of Pain (ft Blythe, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Holt) Let Darkness Fall (ft Troy Sanders, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Mark Menghi, Rex Brown, Blythe) Can’t Kill The Devil (ft Chuck Billy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Phil Demmel, Andreas Kisser) Dying Song (ft Phil Anselmo, Skolnick, Menghi, Portnoy) Scars (ft Mark Osegueda, Cristina Scabbia, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy) Destination: Nowhere (ft Matt Heafy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy) Wait Until Tomorrow (ft Dug Pinnick, Jamey Jasta, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy) Triangulum (ft Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Misha Mansoor, Ben Weinman, Charlie Benante, Demmel, Matt Heafy, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal) Pledge Of Allegiance (ft Osegueda, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Benante, Holt, Kisser) We Rock (ft Osegueda, Chris Jericho, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Alissa White-Gluz, Billy, Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Kisser, Demmel, Holt)

