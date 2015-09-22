Metal Allegiance launch We Rock video

Supergroup Metal Allegiance have released a video for their cover of Dio classic We Rock.

It features vocals by Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Steve Souza, Chuck Billy, Alissa White-Gluz, Chris Jericho and Mark Osegueda – while the music is provided by Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Andreas Kisser, Phil Demmel and Gary Holt.

The video also features a number of the other artists who appear on the record.

We Rock appears only on the deluxe edition of Metal Allegiance’s self-title album, which is on sale now.

Metal Allegiance tracklist

Gift Of Pain (ft Blythe, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Holt) Let Darkness Fall (ft Troy Sanders, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Mark Menghi, Rex Brown, Blythe) Can’t Kill The Devil (ft Chuck Billy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Phil Demmel, Andreas Kisser) Dying Song (ft Phil Anselmo, Skolnick, Menghi, Portnoy) Scars (ft Mark Osegueda, Cristina Scabbia, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy) Destination: Nowhere (ft Matt Heafy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy) Wait Until Tomorrow (ft Dug Pinnick, Jamey Jasta, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy) Triangulum (ft Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Misha Mansoor, Ben Weinman, Charlie Benante, Demmel, Matt Heafy, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal) Pledge Of Allegiance (ft Osegueda, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Benante, Holt, Kisser) We Rock (ft Osegueda, Chris Jericho, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Alissa White-Gluz, Billy, Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Kisser, Demmel, Holt)

Meet The Man Behind The Biggest Metal Supergroup Ever