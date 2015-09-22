Metal Allegiance launch We Rock video

Supergroup Metal Allegiance have released a video for their cover of Dio classic We Rock.
It features vocals by Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Steve Souza, Chuck Billy, Alissa White-Gluz, Chris Jericho and Mark Osegueda – while the music is provided by Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Andreas Kisser, Phil Demmel and Gary Holt.
The video also features a number of the other artists who appear on the record.
We Rock appears only on the deluxe edition of Metal Allegiance’s self-title album, which is on sale now.
Metal Allegiance tracklist
- Gift Of Pain (ft Blythe, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Holt)
- Let Darkness Fall (ft Troy Sanders, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Mark Menghi, Rex Brown, Blythe)
- Can’t Kill The Devil (ft Chuck Billy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Phil Demmel, Andreas Kisser)
- Dying Song (ft Phil Anselmo, Skolnick, Menghi, Portnoy)
- Scars (ft Mark Osegueda, Cristina Scabbia, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy)
- Destination: Nowhere (ft Matt Heafy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy)
- Wait Until Tomorrow (ft Dug Pinnick, Jamey Jasta, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy)
- Triangulum (ft Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Misha Mansoor, Ben Weinman, Charlie Benante, Demmel, Matt Heafy, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal)
- Pledge Of Allegiance (ft Osegueda, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Benante, Holt, Kisser)
- We Rock (ft Osegueda, Chris Jericho, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Alissa White-Gluz, Billy, Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Kisser, Demmel, Holt)