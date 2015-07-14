Metal Allegiance unveil Can't Kill The Devil lyric vid

Metal Allegiance have released a lyric video for their track Can’t Kill The Devil.

It’s taken from the supergroup’s upcoming self-titled debut album, due on September 18 via Nuclear Blast. Can’t Kill The Devil features Testament’s Chuck Billy and Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

Singer Billy says: “I am very honoured to be a part of the Metal Allegiance record. The track Can’t Kill The Devil was fun and challenging for me. Working outside of Testament lets me try different things with my voice. I think the fans are going to be singing along to this track for sure.”

Metal Allegiance this month released a studio clip of them recording the track Gift Of Pain, featuring Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe.

The project is led by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy. Metal Allegiance is available for pre-order. The digipak edition features an additional cover of Dio’s We Rock along with a behind-the-scenes documentary.

METAL ALLEGIANCE TRACKLIST