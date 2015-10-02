Metal Allegiance: Metal Allegiance

This project should be a disaster waiting to happen: a gathering of musicians and vocalists from disparate bands is a recipe for a disjointed, confused collection. However, the opposite is true.

Metal Allegiance is a credible, thunderous album, spanning thrash and power metal. Every track stands alone as a reflection of those involved, but there’s an overall cohesion.

Opening with the whiplash blur of Gift Of Pain, featuring vocalist Randy Blythe from Lamb Of God, the intensity never slackens on a series of fiery performances from the likes of Phillip H. Anselmo, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mike Portnoy and Cristina Scabbia.

What works is that Metal Allegiance might have a different line-up on each track, but a consistent sound comes through against all the odds. This is not a vanity project to fill the time for bored stars, but one of the year’s best metal albums.