Metal Allegiance debut Pledge Of Allegiance

The most metal supergroup on the planet recently released their debut album onto the masses, but if you’re yet to hear it, we’re premiering Pledge Of Allegiance right now.

There are a ludicrous amount of heavy names involved in Metal Allegiance and Pledge Of Allegiance is no exception. Taking up musical duties on the below track are Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Alex Skolnick (Testament), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Gary Holt (Slayer) and Andreas Kisser (Sepultura).

Speaking to Hammer about the track, Metal Allegiance mastermind Mark Menghi says: “We wanted a classic thrash sound, and Mark [Osegueda] was the obvious choice. This song captures everything Metal Allegiance is about! Pledge your allegiance!”

Can it live up to the hype? Check it out below.

