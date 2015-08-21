Metal Allegiance release Dying Song video

Metal Allegiance have released a video for their track Dying Song.

It’s lifted from the supergroup’s self-titled debut album which is set for release on September 18 – and it features Down and Superjoint vocalist Phil Anselmo. View it below.

The project has been formed around the core group of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy.

Anselmo says: “It’s always my pleasure to jam with such esteemed musicians and brothers, and my contribution to this project is further proof of that fact.”

The metal collective previously released Can’t Kill The Devil featuring Testament frontman Chuck Billy and a studio clip of Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe recording Gift Of Pain.

Metal Allegiance is available to pre-order, with the digipak edition featuring a cover of Dio’s We Rock, along with a making-of documentary.

Metal Allegiance tracklist