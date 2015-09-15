Metal Allegiance release Gift Of Pain video

Metal Allegiance have released a studio clip of their track Gift Of Pain featuring Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe.

It’s taken from the supergroup’s self-titled debut album, out on September 18 via Nuclear Blast and available to pre-order.

Blythe is joined on the track by core members Alex Skolnick, David Ellefson and Mike Portnoy, while Slayer’s Gary Holt also features.

The metal collective previously issued Can’t Kill The Devil featuring Testament’s Chuck Billy and Dying Song with Down and Superjoint vocalist Phil Anselmo.

