Megadeth add 4 Australia dates

Megadeth’s world tour has been extended to include four dates in Australia.

The metal giants will play in Red Hill, Paddington, West Melbourne and Brendale in October, after dates in Japan and ahead of shows in India, Russia, Ireland and the UK.

Guests on the Australian shows will be Children Of Bodom.

Megadeth are due to release their 15th album later this year. It features Angra quitarist Kiko Loureiro and Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, who were brought in after Shawn Drover and Chris Broderick quit.

Adler will be pulling double duty on the UK and Ireland dates, as Megadeth share the bill with Lamb Of God.

MEGADETH 2015 WORLD TOUR

Oct 11: Tokyo Loud Park 15, Japan Oct 13: Osaka Orix Theater, Japan Oct 16: Red Hill Auditorium, Australia Oct 18: Paddington Hordern Pavilion, Australia Oct 19: West Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia Oct 21: Brendale Eastons Hill, Australia Oct 24: Shillong NH7 Weekender, India Nov 01: Calcutta NH7 Weekender, India Nov 05: St Petersburg A2 Arena, Russia Nov 09: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland Nov 11: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK Nov 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK Nov 14: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK Nov 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK