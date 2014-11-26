Broderick & Drover quit Megadeth

Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover have quit Megadeth, they’ve announced separately.

Guitarist Broderick says he’s left due to “artistic and musical differences” after seven years in Dave Mustaine’s outfit, while drummer Drover reports he wants to pursue other musical interests after a decade-long stint.

The split leaves Mustaine and co-founding bassist David Ellefson as the only current members of the thrash giants – despite plans to start recording their 15th album in January.

Broderick’s statement reads: “It is with great reluctance that I announce my departure from Megadeth to pursue my own musical direction. I want all of you to know how much I appreciate the amount that you, the fans, have accepted and respected me. I wish Dave and everyone in Megadeth all the best. I am working on a few things of my own, and hope that when they come out, you’ll all dig it.”

Drover says: “I have decided to quit Megadeth to pursue my own musical interests. I want to thank Dave Mustaine and the entire Megadeth family, as well as all the amazing fans around the world. I truly appreciate all of you. Stay tuned for info on my next musical journey.”

No statement has yet been made from the band. The lineup had been stable since Ellefson’s return in 2010. Drover has been the band’s longest-serving of seven drummers, and spend his first four years in the band alongside guitarist brother Glen. Broderick’s service length as guitarist is second only to Marty Friedman’s.

Earlier this month Mustaine reported Megadeth were preparing to record their 15th studio album, saying: “We’re going to start in January. We’ll be touring in August with a very huge English metal band in the States and South America, and we’re hoping to get our record out sometime in the summer.”