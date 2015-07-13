Megadeth, Lamb Of God announce UK tour

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have announced a co-headlining tour of the UK and Ireland.

The bands will play five dates, with drummer Chris Adler pulling double duty after the Lamb Of God sticksman was recruited by Dave Mustaine following the departure of Shawn Drover.

Adler recently said he hoped to be able to work with both bands as much as possible, but that he’d never leave Lamb Of God.

Mustaine reports: “Having just finished an amazing record full of high-energy heavy metal with Chris Adler, Kiko Loureiro and David Ellefson, I am excited to announce this tour and see all of the metal fans come out for this one. I literally can’t wait to hit the stage again.”

Megadeth’s 15th album is due out later this year, while Lamb Of God’s new album VII: Sturm Und Drang is out on July 24.

Support on the jaunt comes from Children Of Bodom and Sylosis, with tickets available via LiveNation from 9am on July 17.

MEGADETH/LAMB OF GOD 2015 UK & IRELAND TOUR

Nov 09: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Nov 11: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK

Nov 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 14: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK