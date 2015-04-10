Megadeth launch Pledge campaign

Megadeth have launched a PledgeMusic campaign to back their upcoming 15th album.

Their lineup was recently completed after months of speculation, with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler joining mainman Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson.

The duo replaced Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover who quit the thrash giants last year.

The band are in the studio working on the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider – and are giving those who pre-order the album through their PledgeMusic page access to bonus content and exclusive bundle packs.

A statement on the page reads: “Megadeth has entered the studio to begin recording their 15th album and the band wants to bring you along for the ride.

“For the first time, Megadeth is going to bring you into the process. No matter what you order, you will get access to a variety of behind-the-scenes content such as photos and videos from the writing and recording sessions. You’ll get full access to the process in real time.”

Along with digital and CD versions of the album, Megadeth are also offering incentives including t-shirts, vinyl pressings, a signed Dave Mustaine book, autographed drumsticks, handwritten lyric sheets, a songwriting session with Mustaine, guitar lessons, and a day in the studio with the band.

Earlier this week, Mustaine revealed that 15 songs had been written for the as-yet-untitled album.