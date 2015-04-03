Megadeth reveal guitarist Kiko

Megadeth have confirmed Angra guitarist Kiko Loureiro as their latest member.

The news follows months of speculation after Chris Broderick quit the band in November – followed by drummer Shawn Drover, who’s been replaced on a guest basis by Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler.

Confirming Brazilian axeman Loureiro in the position, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says: “I first met Kiko around eight years ago. I had no idea who he was – other than the fact he was tremendously talented.

“Since then I’ve come to see what a guitar virtuoso he is, and I’m deeply encouraged by his depth and talent.”

He adds: “Very few Megadeth alumni have had the same feel and ability as Kiko. As Frank Sinatra says, ‘The best is yet to come!’”

The thrash icons are currently working on their 15th album, expected before the end of the year.