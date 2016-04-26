Megadeth release 360º video for Poisonous Shadows

Megadeth have released a 360º video for their track Poisonous Shadows, offering viewers the chance to watch the performance from different perspectives.

It’s a live version of a piece taken from the band’s 15th album Dystopia, which was launched in January.

Mainman Dave Mustaine recently completed shooting a pilot episode for a reality TV series about his family. He tells WDHA: “People don’t really know who the real Dave is. They know who I am on stage, but they don’t know what it’s like when I’m in my bathrobe in my house.”

He adds: “Music is my bag – that’s what I do. If this happens, it happens.”

Megadeth are on tour until August, including an appearance at the Download festival at Donington on June 11.

Apr 28: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Apr 30: Ft Myers Fort Rock At Jetblue Park, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Rockville At Metropolitan Park, FL

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Schaghticoke Rock ‘n Derby, NY

May 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Jun 05: Nijmegen FortaRock, The Netherlands

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina