Megadeth release 360º video for Poisonous Shadows

Megadeth have released a 360º video for their track Poisonous Shadows, offering viewers the chance to watch the performance from different perspectives.
It’s a live version of a piece taken from the band’s 15th album Dystopia, which was launched in January.
Mainman Dave Mustaine recently completed shooting a pilot episode for a reality TV series about his family. He tells WDHA: “People don’t really know who the real Dave is. They know who I am on stage, but they don’t know what it’s like when I’m in my bathrobe in my house.”
He adds: “Music is my bag – that’s what I do. If this happens, it happens.”
Megadeth are on tour until August, including an appearance at the Download festival at Donington on June 11.
Megadeth tour dates 2016
Apr 28: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
Apr 30: Ft Myers Fort Rock At Jetblue Park, FL
May 01: Jacksonville Rockville At Metropolitan Park, FL
May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 22: Schaghticoke Rock ‘n Derby, NY
May 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD
May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK
May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX
Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy
Jun 03: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Jun 05: Nijmegen FortaRock, The Netherlands
Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland
Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Download Festival, UK
Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands
Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany
Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark
Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel
Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria
Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile
Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil
Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil
Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil
Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay
Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina