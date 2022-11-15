Meet Me @ The Altar share details of debut headline tour

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced their first-ever headline tour.

The pop-punk rising-stars will embark on a 23-date US tour, commencing from New York’s Gramercy Theater on March 2 and coming to an end in Orlando, Florida at The Abbey on April 4. En route, the band will make stops in Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Toronto, Cleveland and more.

Joining the trio on the road will be Brooklyn-based alt-rock duo Daisy Grenade and New York punk three-piece Young Culture.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the pop-punk rockers wrote: "We are SOOOO excited to share we are going on our FIRST EVER HEADLINING TOUR!!!! WOOOO!!!!! Pumped to have @daisygrenade & @youngcultureny for the ride with us. 🔥 Tickets are on sale Friday at noon EST, BUT you can text us at +1 407-289-0966 if you want early access.. 👀 CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL 🤘🏾🔥🔥"

Meet Me @ The Altar's forthcoming currently untitled debut album is scheduled to arrive ahead of the tour in "early 2023". While in conversation with Kerrang! they stated that the record “means everything to us and we can’t wait to share our new sound heavily influenced by the early ’00s!”.

Tickets for US trek will go on sale this Friday (November 18) at 12pm EST. Find tour dates below.

Mar 02: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 03: Philadelphia The Fillmore (Foundry Room), PA

Mar 04: Washington Union Stage, DC

Mar 05: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Mar 07: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Mar 08: Cleveland Mahall’s, OH

Mar 10: Detroit Loving Touch, MI

Mar 11: Chicago Subterranean, IL

Mar 13: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Mar 14: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Mar 16: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Mar 17: Seattle Madame Lou’s, WA

Mar 19: Oakland Starline Social Club, CA

Mar 22: Santa Ana The Observatory (Constellation Room), CA

Mar 23: Los Angeles The Echo, CA

Mar 24: San Diego House of Blues (Voodoo Room), CA

Mar 25: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

Mar 27: Austin Antone’s Nightclub, TX

Mar 28: Houston House of Blues (Bronze Peacock), TX

Mar 30: Nashville Basement East, TN

Apr 01: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 03: Tampa Orpheum, FL

Apr 04: Orlando The Abbey, FL