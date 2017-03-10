Me And That Man in Cross My Heart And Hope To Die video

Behemoth’s Nergal has released another video from his Me And That Man project with John Porter.

Titled Cross My Heart And Hope To Die, the track features on the duo’s upcoming album Songs Of Love And Death, which will be released on March 24 via Cooking Vinyl and is now available for pre-order.

It follows the promo for Ain’t Much Loving from the album, which marks a radical departure from Nergal’s work in Behemoth.

Nergal says: “I need Me And That Man to keep the balance – as the potential of my mother band seems limitless. It gets bigger and bigger, more advanced and more sophisticated – and darker and blacker.

“But Me And That Man is at the opposite pole, artistically speaking. This is not happy music, but it’s liberating.”

Songs Of Love And Death is described as “a journey across bleak, dust-ravaged plains, soundtracked by low-slung guitars and steeped in the rawest essence of rock and blues.

“The tracks draw on dark narratives familiar to fans of Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen and crackle with an evocative, sinister aesthetic.

“Admirers of everything from Johnny Cash’s American Recordings through to the grim, frontier polemic of Wovenhand will be drawn in by these songs.”

Me And That Man feature in the new edition of Metal Hammer, which is out now. The duo will also play London’s Jazz Cafe on March 26, with tickets for the show now available.

