Late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray’s items set for auction

Personal belongings owned by late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray are to go under the hammer next month.

Backstage Auctions are organising the sale, with cash raised going towards Gray’s widow Brenna and daughter October.

Items included in the Paul Gray All Access Legacy Auction include bass guitars, amps, stage-worn apparel, set lists, signed items, awards and several signature Slipknot jumpsuits from the band’s early days.

Backstage Auctions founder Jacques van Gool says: “It’s truly a privilege to be hosting this event especially knowing that it will benefit Paul’s daughter October.

“Each of the guitars and jumpsuits has their own story to tell and represent a significant element of Paul Gray’s touring and recording history.

“I have personally worked with Brenna Gray over the past 18 months and her final selection of items from Paul’s collection is amazing and truly honours Paul’s legacy. She has hand-picked items that will appeal to Paul Gray and Slipknot collectors all around the world.”

The online auction will run from April 1-9, with a preview of the auction catalogue available from March 25. For further details, visit Backstage Auctions.

Gray died in 2010 at the age of 38 after losing his battle against drug addiction.

