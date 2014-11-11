McBusted line up UK arena tour

McBusted will play a 16-date arena tour of the UK next year, they’ve confirmed.

The pop punk supergroup featuring members of Busted and McFly take to the road starting in Glasgow in March to support their self-titled debut album. It launches on December 1 via Island Records.

The record features guest appearances from Weezer frontman Rivers Coumo and Blink-182’s bassist Mark Hoppus. The group have also released a stream of their latest single What Happened To Your Band? Hear it below.

Singer James Bourne tells Digital Spy: “It’s what everyone asks you when they see you. When I used to do my shopping, the lady at the till would be like, ‘What happened to your band?’ Everyone asked that question.”

The album is currently available to pre-order from the band’s official site.

Mar 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Mar 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Mar 18: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 21: Manchester Arena

Mar 22: Manchester Arena

Mar 24: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Mar 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 31: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 04: London O2

Apr 05: London O2

Apr 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 13: Bournemouth BIC

Apr 14: Bournemouth BIC

Apr 18: Nottingham Capital FM Arena