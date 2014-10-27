McBusted call in Weezer, Blink-182 stars

Weezer frontman Rivers Coumo and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus have written tracks for McBusted's debut album.
All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth also wrote material for the pop punk supergroup – featuring members of Busted and McFly – who release McBusted on December 1.
Hoppus guests on the track Hate Your Guts and is also given a writing credit on another song, Sensitive Guy.
On the Blink-182s man’s involvement, McBusted’s tom Fletcher tells Kerrang: “He’d been such a huge influence on our songwriting that to finally get in a room with him was so fun, if slightly surreal.”
McBusted tracklist
- Air Guitar 2. Hate Your Guts (Feat. Mark Hoppus) 3. What Happened To Your Band 4. Get Over It 5. Riding On My Bike 6. Gone 7. Sensitive Guy 8. Beautiful Girls Are The Loneliest 9. Before You Knew Me 10. Back In Time 11. How’s My Hair? 12. Getting It Out