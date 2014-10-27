McBusted call in Weezer, Blink-182 stars

Weezer frontman Rivers Coumo and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus have written tracks for McBusted's debut album.

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth also wrote material for the pop punk supergroup – featuring members of Busted and McFly – who release McBusted on December 1.

Hoppus guests on the track Hate Your Guts and is also given a writing credit on another song, Sensitive Guy.

On the Blink-182s man’s involvement, McBusted’s tom Fletcher tells Kerrang: “He’d been such a huge influence on our songwriting that to finally get in a room with him was so fun, if slightly surreal.”

