Mastodon tease sci-fi-inspired video for Clandestiny

Mastodon have released a short clip teasing their new video for their track Clandestiny.

The song has been lifted from the band’s most recent album Emperor Of Sand, which was released in March 2017 via Reprise Records.

The full video is expected tomorrow (April 27) with the snippet showing a rocket launching from Earth just before it explodes and speeding towards Mars, where the red planet is quickly over-run by houses, cars and industrial factories.

You can see the clip below.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to Once More 'Round the Sun, bassist and vocalist Troy Sanders said: “We’re reflecting on mortality. To that end, the album ties into our entire discography.

“It’s 17 years in the making, but it’s also a direct reaction to the last two years. We tend to draw inspiration from very real things in our lives.”

Mastodon picked up a Grammy earlier this year in the Best Metal Performance category for Sultan’s Curse and will head out on the road across the US with Primus from next month. Before that, they’ll play four dates in Mexico.

Coming this Friday... Mastodon A photo posted by @mastodonrocks on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

Mastodon 2018 tour dates

Apr 27: Tijuana Fronterizo Fest, Mexico

Apr 28: Tijuana Fronterizo Fest, Mexico

Apr 29: Tijuana Fronterizo Fest, Mexico

May 04: Benito Juarez Hell & Heaven Festival, Mexico

May 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheater, CO

May 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

May 09: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

May 10: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

May 11: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

May 12: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

May 14: Birmingham BJCC Concert Hall, AL

May 15: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

May 16: Atlanta Fox Theater, GA

May 18: Portsmouth Pavilion, VA

May 19: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 20: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

May 22: Reading Diamond Credit Union Theater, PA

May 23: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheater, NY

May 25: Glen Falls Cool Insuring Arena, NY

May 26: Providence Bold Point Park, RI

May 27: Portland Main Street Pier, ME

May 29: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

May 30: Philadelphia Penn’s Landing Festival Pier, PA

Jun 01: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Jun 02: Baltimore Pier 6 Pavilion, MD

Jun 03: Brooklyn Ford Amphitheater, NY

Jun 05: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH

Jun 06: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 09: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, MI

Jun 10: Indianapolis Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Jun 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 14: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Jun 15: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jun 16: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO

Jun 18: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE

Jun 21: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

Jun 22: Seattle Marymoor Park, WA

Jun 23: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheater, OR

Jun 25: Troutdale Edgefield, OR

Jun 26: Jacksonville Britt Pavilion, FL

Jun 28: Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater, CA

Jun 29: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 30: Lincoln Thunder Valley Resort Casino, CA

Jul 02: Salt Lake City The Great Salt Air, UT

Jul 03: Las Vegas Downtown Event Center, NV

Jul 05: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 06: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, CA

Jul 07: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Aug 11: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 18: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan

Aug 19: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan