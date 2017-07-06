Mastodon line up Chicago charity concert

Mastodon have announced that they’ll play a special one-off show in Chicago in September.

The band have set up the concert in recognition of suicide prevention month – and will donate all proceeds to charity.

The band say in a statement: “Chicago! We are coming back on September 9 for a special concert in honour of suicide prevention month – 100% of the proceeds will support suicide prevention and mental health education.

“We are also releasing the next batch of Crack The Skye beer with 3 Floyds’ and we are playing The Metro for the first time since 2009!

“Please join us in breaking the silence around suicide and mental health – it would mean the world to us.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, June 7) from 10am CST direct from the venue. Brain Tentacles and Powermad will provide support on the night.

Last month, Mastodon announced that they’d play seven dates across the UK in December in support of their latest album Emperor Of Sand, which was released back in March.

Speaking about the recording sessions, drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor paid special tribute to Brent Hinds’ playing on the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun.

He said: “Brent’s guitar playing is insane – it’s beautiful. He’s got that beauty and he’s got that originality. There’s nobody else like him. You can’t replicate it, you can’t duplicate it – no one can’t touch it.

“His solos are really just amazing on this album. There’s a whole bunch of them and they all sound unique. I think he’s gone above and beyond.”

Mastodon picked up the Best Live Band award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in London last month.

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Dec 07: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

