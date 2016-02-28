Dillinger, Asking Alexandria for Reading and Leeds

Dillinger Escape Plan and Asking Alexandria have been confirmed for the Pit Stage at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

They’ll join Parkway Drive and Nothing But Thieves along with bill-toppers the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the weekend of August 26-28 at the twin events.

Also announced for the Pit Stage are Fearless Vampire Killers, Creeper, Citizen, Dead! and Tim Commerford’s latest outfit Wakrat.

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes and Sleeping With Sirens have also been announced for the Main Stage.

Commerford says: “I can’t believe that Wakrat will be playing Reading and Leeds this year. It’s a blessing to play and introduce my new passion to a part of the world that has been so good to me and has some of the most incredible fans. We hope to win more over.”

Creeper add: “We are incredibly excited to be playing Reading and Leeds. Members of our band have been attending these festivals since we were kids, it is an incredible honour to have been asked to play and we promise a very special show.”

Tickets are on sale now for both Reading and Leeds.

Reading And Leeds Festival Latest Additions

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Asking Alexandria

Fearless Vampire Killers

Creeper

Citizen

Wakrat

Dead!

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Sleeping With Sirens

Previously announced

Foals

Disclosure

Imagine Dragons

Jack U

Two Door Cinema Club

Fetty Wap

Parkway Drive

Crystal Castles

Oliver Heldens

Hannah Wants

Nothing But Thieves

The Internet

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Courteneers

Twenty One Pilots

Eagles Of Death Metal

Boy Better Know

Slaves

DJ EZ

Crossfaith

Hinds

Rat Boy