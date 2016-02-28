Dillinger, Asking Alexandria for Reading and Leeds

Dillinger Escape Plan and Asking Alexandria have been confirmed for the Pit Stage at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.
They’ll join Parkway Drive and Nothing But Thieves along with bill-toppers the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the weekend of August 26-28 at the twin events.
Also announced for the Pit Stage are Fearless Vampire Killers, Creeper, Citizen, Dead! and Tim Commerford’s latest outfit Wakrat.
Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes and Sleeping With Sirens have also been announced for the Main Stage.
Commerford says: “I can’t believe that Wakrat will be playing Reading and Leeds this year. It’s a blessing to play and introduce my new passion to a part of the world that has been so good to me and has some of the most incredible fans. We hope to win more over.”
Creeper add: “We are incredibly excited to be playing Reading and Leeds. Members of our band have been attending these festivals since we were kids, it is an incredible honour to have been asked to play and we promise a very special show.”
Tickets are on sale now for both Reading and Leeds.
Reading And Leeds Festival Latest Additions
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Asking Alexandria
Fearless Vampire Killers
Creeper
Citizen
Wakrat
Dead!
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Sleeping With Sirens
Previously announced
Foals
Disclosure
Imagine Dragons
Jack U
Two Door Cinema Club
Fetty Wap
Parkway Drive
Crystal Castles
Oliver Heldens
Hannah Wants
Nothing But Thieves
The Internet
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Courteneers
Twenty One Pilots
Eagles Of Death Metal
Boy Better Know
Slaves
DJ EZ
Crossfaith
Hinds
Rat Boy