Jeff Lynne’s ELO to play Wembley Stadium

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced they’ll play at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 24, 2017.

The band played a set at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage at the weekend and also performed a string of shows across the UK earlier this year, including three gigs at London’s O2 in support of 2015’s Alone In The Universe.

Prog said of the album: “These 10 tracks, frequently shimmering with Lynne’s dedication to the likes of Del Shannon, Roy Orbison, and yes, a touch of The Beatles, do more to uphold ELO’s pristine legacy than much of those last two records.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday via LiveNation.

