Mastodon celebrate the 10th anniversary of Crack The Skye with film, merch and more

In February, Mastodon announced that they’d celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2009 album Crack The Skye on tour later this year.

They’ll head out on the road with Coheed And Cambria on The Unheavenly Skye Tour from May, where Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders will play the album in its entirety.

It should be quite an occasion, but not everyone will be able to see the live show – so the band have decided to release a new range of Crack The Skye merchandise – including a picture disc of the record, t-shirt, jacket, poster and more.

In addition, the band have released the first part of a documentary detailing how they made the landmark album. Check it out below.

Speaking about the upcoming tour dates, drummer and vocalist Dailor says: “Back in the summer of 2008 when we finished recording Crack The Skye, we felt like we had created something very special.

“That is why, to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of one of our proudest moments, we decided to take it out on tour and play it start to finish along with some other golden oldies of course.

“We can’t wait to see all of you on tour so we can celebrate Crack the Skye’s birthday together!”

Mastodon and Coheed And Cambria will be joined on the tour by Every Time I Die.

The Unheavenly Skye Tour 2019

May 28: Louisville Iroquois Amphitheater, KY

May 29: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH

May 31: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 01: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Jun 02: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 04: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jun 06: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 07: New York Ford Amphitheater, NY

Jun 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 11: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, IL

Jun 13: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Council Bluffs, IA

Jun 14: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island, IL

Jun 15: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Jun 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jun 20: Salt Lake City The Great Saltair, UT

Jun 22: Seattle Marymoor, MA

Jun 23: Portland Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center, OR

Jun 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Jun 26: San Diego Petco Park – Park at the Park, CA

Jun 28: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, GA

Jun 30: Phoenix Nevada, Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 02: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jul 03: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX