Maschine reveal details of new album Naturalis

Maschine have revealed their second album Naturalis will be released in November.

The follow-up to 2013 debut album Rubidium is issued on November 18 via InsideOutMusic and the first to feature drummer James Stewart and keyboardist/vocalist Marie-Eve de Gaultier.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Luke Machin says: “The album reflects much more of what we are about. As a progressive band in the true sense of the term, we will never repeat ourselves and will always look to move on.

“But you can hear a cohesion in our style and sound. We have taken inspirations from so many different areas of music. I have taken the feelings from albums and tracks that make an impression on me, and have brought these to life in Maschine’s music.”

Machin, Stewart and de Gaultier are joined in the Maschine lineup by guitarist Elliot Fuller and bassist Dan Mash.

Naturalis will be released as a special edition digipak CD and digital download, both featuring two bonus tracks recorded live in 2015 at Veruno Prog Festival in Italy.

Maschine Naturalis tracklist

1. Resistance

Maschine/Leprous/Haken Tour Diary