Jon Anderson would welcome Yes Rock Hall reconciliation

Jon Anderson says it would be fun to share the stage with his former Yes bandmates if they’re ever inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Yes have been eligible for more than 20 years but have still to be given the nod, despite their name being included on two previous ballots. But Anderson says he’s confident he won’t have to wait too long until the Hall opens its doors.

He tells Rolling Stone: “It’s got to happen at some point. Rick Wakeman used to joke that we’d call come out in wheelchairs. My mantra always is, ‘It’ll happen when it happens.’

“You can’t presuppose that you’re supposed to be in the Hall Of Fame. It’s not something that I lose any sleep about.”

When asked if all surviving members of the band past and present could play together on the occasion, Anderson adds: “The other day I said, ‘There will be 20 of us. It’ll be fun.’ There won’t be much room, but it will be fun.

“Three or four years ago I did a show in Cleveland and I went to the Hall Of Fame and did a storytelling hour at lunchtime.

“I met everybody and they were very sweet. They were very upset I wasn’t in. I said, ‘It has nothing to do with me. I’m just a singer in the band.’ They pointed to a corner on the second floor and said, ‘That’s reserved for Yes.’”

Anderson will commence a tour with fellow ex-Yes men Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman in October, with the singer previously telling TeamRock that they’d record new music together in 2017.

Meanwhile, Anderson’s 2005 DVD Tour Of The Universe has been released on digital audio for the first time. It was recorded at XM Radio Studios and features 21 tracks.

Jon Anderson Tour Of The Universe tracklist

Harmony Father Sky Standing Still Bring On The Day You Lift Me Up Long Distance Runaround State Of Independence Set Sail Who Could Imagine The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn) First Song Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil) O’er Show Me White Buffalo And You And I Change We Must Harping Your Move Yours Is No Disgrace This Is

Anderson/Stolt release video for new track Know