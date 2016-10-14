Maschine Release Lyric Video For Night & Day

Rising British prog rockers Maschine have released a lyric video for Night & Day.

The track is taken from the Brighton-based band’s forthcoming new album Naturalis, the first to feature new drummer James Stewart and keyboard player/vocalist Marie-Eve du Galtier, who join singer/guitarist Luke Machin, guitarist Elliot Fuller and bassist Dan Mash.

Speaking about the new album, Machin says: “The album reflects much more of what we are about. As a progressive band in the true sense of the term, we will never repeat ourselves and will always look to move on. But you can hear a cohesion in our style and sound. We have taken inspirations from so many different areas of music. I have taken the feelings from albums and tracks that make an impression on me, and have brought these to life in Maschine’s music.”

Naturalis is released through InsideOut on 18 November, and can be pre-ordered from iTunes and Amazon.