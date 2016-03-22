Martin Barre announces US tour

Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre has announced plans for a US tour later this year.

It’s billed as An Evening Of Blues, Rock, Tull and is due to get underway on April 10 at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York.

Last year, Barre hit the road in support of latest album Back To Steel – but insisted while Tull’s music would always feature in his live sets, he wanted his band to have their own identity.

He said: “Jethro Tull’s music will always be a part of my work – but I hope it becomes about 40% instead of 60%.

“I will never turn my back on it, though. I’m not so stupid that I don’t know that people come to hear me play so they can hear Tull. But a lot of that music is in me anyway. That’s not far from home. It will always be there.”

Barre will also play dates across the UK and Europe later this year. Further shows will be announced in due course.

April 10: New York B.B. King Blues Club, NY

Apr 11: Annapolis Ram’s Head, MD

Apr 12: Asbury Park Mcloones Supper Club, NJ

Apr 21: Hartford Infinity Hall, CT

Apr 22: Teaneck Mexicali Live, NJ

Apr 23: Ardmore Music Hall, PA

Apr 26: Chicago Martyrs Live, IL

Apr 28: Pawling Daryl’s House Club, NY

Apr 29: Worcester Hanover Theatre, MA

Apr 30: Salisbury Blue Ocean Music Hall, MA

May 19: Shoreham-By-Sea The Ropetackle, UK

May 28: Worcestershire Mello Festival, UK

Jul 02: Barcelona Fan Club Convention, Spain

Aug 07: New Day Festival, UK

Sep 07: Woodbridge Parker Press Park, NJ

Sep 08: Natick Center For The Arts, MA

Sep 09: Fall River Narrows Center For The Arts, MA

Sep 10-11: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Sep 13-14: Rochester Lovin Cup Bistro & Brews, NY

Sep 15: Buffalo Sportsmens Tavern, NY

Sep 16: Ithaca The Dock, NY

Sep 28-29: Boyne City Freshwater Gallery, IL

Sep 30: Chicago Reggies Night Club, IL

Oct 01: Carmel The Warehouse, IN

Oct 02-03: Worthington Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza, OH

Oct 07: Ogunquit Jonathan’s Music Hall, ME

Oct 08: Vermont Spruce Peak Performing Arts, VT

Oct 18: Scituate River Club Music Hall, MA

Oct 15: Northampton Iron Horse Music Hall, MA

Oct 21: Jim Thorpe Penns Peak, PA

Oct 29-30: Minneapolis The Dakota, MN