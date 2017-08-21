Architects stop festival show after woman is groped

Architects frontman Sam Carter stopped his band’s show to clam a man in the crowd for having groped a woman who was crowdsurfing near him.

The incident, which you can watch below, took place at the Lowlands event in the Netherlands at the weekend.

Carter told the crowd: “I saw a girl – a woman – crowdsurfing over here, and I’m not going to fucking point out the piece of shit that did it, but I saw you fucking grab at her boob. I saw it.

“It’s fucking disgusting. There is no fucking place for that shit. It is not your fucking body and you do not fucking grab at someone. Not at my fucking show.”

He added: “If you feel like doing that again, walk out there and fuck off and don’t come back. Let’s keep this a safe place for everybody, and let’s have a fucking good time.”

Responding to positive comments online, Carter later tweeted: “There’s no room for this at any kind of show.”

Campaigning charity Safe Gigs For Women voiced their own support, saying: “We’ve had a flurry of activity thanks to Architects. Thanks so much for what you did. We need more bands to do the same.”

