Marillion launch new album art jigsaw

Marillion have unveiled a new 1000-piece jigsaw which features all 19 studio album covers since their 1982 debut Script For a Jester's Tear, as well as teasing their upcoming new album, which they plan t release before the end of the year.

"Never ones to miss an opportunity for a shameless plug, we'd also like to announce that the second of our jigsaws," the band say. "This one features images of the 19 studio recorded Marillion albums - so far!"

The band had previously released a 1000 Piece Marillion All One Tonight jigsaw featuring one of acclaimed rock photographer Anne-Marie Forker's images from the historic October 2017 show at the Royal Albert. One of Forker's Royal Albert Hall images graces this story!

The new Marillion Studio Albums jigsaw, which you can see in the image below, is available from the band's Racket store.

Get Marillion Studio Albums jigsaw.

(Image credit: Marillion)