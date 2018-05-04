Trending

Manic Street Preachers share striking video for new single Hold Me Like A Heaven

Manic Street Preachers have released a video for their Resistance Is Futile track Hold Me Like A Heaven.

It’s the latest song taken from the new album, with bassist Nicky Wire explaining: “This track sprung from reading Lines On A Young Lady’s Photograph Album by Phillip Larkin, and his poem Aubade as well. 

“It was the last lyric written for the record and I knew it had to be special. It’s got one of my favourite ever lines, which is, ‘what is the future of the future when memory fades and gets boarded up.’

“We’ve long been obsessed with writing something like Ashes To Ashes. I think this is the closest we’ll ever get.”

The Manics previously released International Blue, Distant Colours and Liverpool Revisited and also shared acoustic versions of International Blue, Distant Colours and Dylan & Caitlin.

They’re currently on tour across the UK and will play London’s SSE Arena Wembley later tonight (May 4).