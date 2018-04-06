Manic Street Preachers share lyric video for Liverpool Revisited

Manic Street Preachers - Resistance Is Futile 1. People Give In

2. International Blue

3. Distant Colours

4. Vivian

5. Dylan & Caitlin

6. Liverpool Revisited

7. Sequels Of Forgotten Wars

8. Hold Me Like A Heaven

9. In Eternity

10. Broken Algorithms

11. A Song for The Sadness

12. The Left Behind

Manic Street Preachers have released a lyric video for their new single Liverpool Revisited.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Resistance Is Futile and follows International Blue and Distant Colours. The Manics have also shared acoustic versions of International Blue, Distant Colours and Dylan & Caitlin.

The album cover features a striking image of a samurai, with bassist Nicky Wire explaining: “The title Resistance Is Futile and the cover image just fit together perfectly.

“The sleeve is a vintage photograph of one of the last samurai warriors – someone who knows his time is over thanks to the coming of the gun. There’s such an intense melancholia in his eyes that the picture seems to visualise the phrase itself.

“There’s another reason the title is so appropriate too and that’s because the whole thing is so obsessively melodic. Resistance to the actual record itself is futile.”

The follow-up to 2014’s Futurology will be released on April 13 and is now available for pre-order.

Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK tour dates

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 27: Birmingham Arena

Apr 28: Manchester Arena

May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru

May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley

May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park

Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival

Jul 21: Penn Festival

Jul 27: Y Not Festival