Manic Street Preachers release video for acoustic take on Dylan & Caitlin

Manic Street Preachers have released a video showcasing their acoustic take on their track Dylan & Caitlin.
The original version will appear on the Welsh outfit’s upcoming album Resistance Is Futile, which will be released on April 13.
The song features guest vocals from Catherine Anne Davies, aka The Anchoress, with James Dean Bradfield explaining that the track is a “conversation between Dylan and Caitlin Thomas at the apex of their alcohol soaked relationship.”
Bassist Nicky Wire adds: “The story itself rolls through their relationship – drinking, fighting and ended up broken by America.
“The conversational nature of the lyrics lent themselves to a duet so we asked Catherine to provide the female perspective. She’s a hugely talented kindred spirit.”
Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist
- People Give In
- International Blue
- Distant Colours
- Vivian
- Dylan & Caitlin
- Liverpool Revisited
- Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
- Hold Me Like A Heaven
- In Eternity
- Broken Algorithms
- A Song for The Sadness
- The Left Behind
Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK tour dates
Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Apr 27: Birmingham Arena
Apr 28: Manchester Arena
May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru
May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley
May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park
Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival
Jul 21: Penn Festival
Jul 27: Y Not Festival