Manic Street Preachers release video for acoustic take on Dylan & Caitlin

Manic Street Preachers have released a video showcasing their acoustic take on their track Dylan & Caitlin.

The original version will appear on the Welsh outfit’s upcoming album Resistance Is Futile, which will be released on April 13.

The song features guest vocals from Catherine Anne Davies, aka The Anchoress, with James Dean Bradfield explaining that the track is a “conversation between Dylan and Caitlin Thomas at the apex of their alcohol soaked relationship.”

Bassist Nicky Wire adds: “The story itself rolls through their relationship – drinking, fighting and ended up broken by America.

“The conversational nature of the lyrics lent themselves to a duet so we asked Catherine to provide the female perspective. She’s a hugely talented kindred spirit.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

People Give In International Blue Distant Colours Vivian Dylan & Caitlin Liverpool Revisited Sequels Of Forgotten Wars Hold Me Like A Heaven In Eternity Broken Algorithms A Song for The Sadness The Left Behind

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 27: Birmingham Arena

Apr 28: Manchester Arena

May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru

May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley

May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park

Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival

Jul 21: Penn Festival

Jul 27: Y Not Festival

Manic Street Preachers share Distant Colours lyric video