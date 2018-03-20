Trending

Manic Street Preachers share acoustic take on Distant Colours

Watch acoustic video for Manic Street Preachers track Distant Colours - original version will appear on new album Resistance Is Futile

Manic Street Preachers have released a live acoustic studio video for their track Distant Colours.

The original version will appear on their upcoming album Resistance Is Futile, which will arrive on April 13.

The band previously launched a video for the track which was filmed by Kieran Evans and starred Sarah Sayuri along with a lyric video.

The lyrics for the song were written by James Dean Bradfield and are said to be about his “disenchantment with the left of his youth, where the classic Labour of Nye Bevan has ended up.”

Bradfield says: “Musically, the verse is downcast and melancholic and the chorus is an explosion of disillusionment and tears.”

Resistance Is Futile, which is available for pre-order, focuses on themes of “memory and loss, forgotten history, confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration.”

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

  1. People Give In
  2. International Blue
  3. Distant Colours
  4. Vivian
  5. Dylan & Caitlin
  6. Liverpool Revisited
  7. Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
  8. Hold Me Like A Heaven
  9. In Eternity
  10. Broken Algorithms
  11. A Song for The Sadness
  12. The Left Behind

Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK tour dates

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Apr 27: Birmingham Arena
Apr 28: Manchester Arena
May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru
May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley
May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park
Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival
Jul 21: Penn Festival
Jul 27: Y Not Festival

