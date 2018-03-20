Manic Street Preachers share acoustic take on Distant Colours

Manic Street Preachers have released a live acoustic studio video for their track Distant Colours.

The original version will appear on their upcoming album Resistance Is Futile, which will arrive on April 13.

The band previously launched a video for the track which was filmed by Kieran Evans and starred Sarah Sayuri along with a lyric video.

The lyrics for the song were written by James Dean Bradfield and are said to be about his “disenchantment with the left of his youth, where the classic Labour of Nye Bevan has ended up.”

Bradfield says: “Musically, the verse is downcast and melancholic and the chorus is an explosion of disillusionment and tears.”

Resistance Is Futile, which is available for pre-order, focuses on themes of “memory and loss, forgotten history, confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration.”

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

People Give In International Blue Distant Colours Vivian Dylan & Caitlin Liverpool Revisited Sequels Of Forgotten Wars Hold Me Like A Heaven In Eternity Broken Algorithms A Song for The Sadness The Left Behind

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 27: Birmingham Arena

Apr 28: Manchester Arena

May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru

May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley

May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park

Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival

Jul 21: Penn Festival

Jul 27: Y Not Festival

The Manic Street Preachers: Their best songs in their own words