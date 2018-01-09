Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath return not likely to happen

Former Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler says any sort of reunion with his old bandmates isn’t likely to happen.

In November 2016, guitarist Tony Iommi reported it was “possible” that they could record another album and make festival appearances after their farewell tour. The End trek wrapped up in February last year – but Butler doesn’t think anything will happen in the future.

When asked by Full Metal Jackie if it was likely they could reunite for one-off shows or studio work, Butler replies: “Not very likely at all. I think Ozzy is going out on his farewell tour, so that will be him touring for the next two or three years.

“So I don’t think there will be any chance of doing any one-offs or anything like that – which I’m fine with. We went out on a high, and it’s best not to drag it out.”

Butler says he’s been travelling around North America and Europe as a tourist since Sabbath brought the curtain down on their career, but hints that a solo album could be released in the future.

He says: “I’ve got 10-15 years’ worth of ideas and riffs and stuff like that that I’ve written over the years. But they’re all on different computers, so I’ve been archiving all the ideas that I’ve had.

“Maybe next year I’ll put them together and hopefully put out another album.”

Black Sabbath released The End concert movie in November last year, which documented their final show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena in February 2017.

Watch Black Sabbath play Iron Man for the last time